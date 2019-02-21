Kicks x NBA Nightly: King James Breaks out New LeBron 16 PE

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 21: The sneakers of LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers are worn prior to a game against the Houston Rockets on February 21, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Thursday marked the return of the NBA as the 2019 All-Star break finally came to an end, and with it, players around the league were once again able to put their sneaker games on display.

With a pair of national spotlight games on the schedule, stars such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and James Harden were among those in action.

       

King James Pulls out the Fire Tonight

Floral Vibes for Kyrie Tonight

Derrick Jones Jr. Brings It Back with the LeBron 6

Ayton in Puma's Newest Silhouette

Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Looking Icy

PJ Tucker in the Rare Air Jordan 5 'Tokyo'

CP3 Showing out Tonight in LA

Jayson Tatum with the Green Tint on the Nike Adapt BB

Friday features a fuller slate, with 18 teams taking the court as the weekend gets underway.

