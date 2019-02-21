Patriots News: Devin McCourty Announces He Will Return for 2019 Season

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After initially contemplating retirement after the past season, New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty said on the Sports Spectrum podcast he will return in 2019:

The 31-year-old is coming off his ninth season in the NFL, all with the Patriots, and just won his third career Super Bowl.

It was his first time winning alongside his brother, Jason, who was traded to New England from the Cleveland Browns last offseason.

This familial bond caused him to consider retiring when asked about his future heading into the Super Bowl.

"I don’t know for sure," McCourty said of retiring in January, per Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com. "I do look at it if we can win this game, win it with my brother, I don’t know what else I could do that would top that. I’m just trying to make sure I enjoy this season and enjoy these last couple of days with these guys."

A 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams earned him another ring, but it appears he will now be back for more.

The 2010 first-round pick out of Rutgers has earned two Pro Bowl selections in his career and remains an effective player on the Patriots defense. He finished the year ranked third on the team with 82 tackles, adding his first career defensive touchdown on an 82-yard interception return.

Considering he hasn't missed a game in three years, McCourty should be ready to make an impact once again in 2019.