Chandler Parsons Will Get Minutes 'Like Everybody Else' in Grizzlies Return

The Memphis Grizzlies do not plan to hold back Chandler Parsons in his return to the team.

"He'll get minutes like everybody else," coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters Thursday. "Because of the layoff, he'll probably have to play through some bumps. But the expectation is for him to contribute and help us win. Those are the guys I'll always play."

Parsons, 30, has not played since Oct. 22. He left the team in January to train and rehab from knee injuries on his own while the Grizzlies explored a potential trade market.

The Grizzlies were unable to find a taker for the $25.1 million he'll be making in 2019-20, so Parsons returned to the team following the deadline. Despite the awkward situation, Parson said neither side holds any ill will toward one another.

"We all like each other," Parsons said. "It's a little different now with some of these new guys that I haven't seen very often. But coaching staff-wise, it's one of my favorite coaching staffs. Teammates, we have great guys on the team. So I've never had any issues with anybody down here."

The Grizzlies, who have fallen out of playoff contention, traded longtime center Marc Gasol to Toronto at the deadline as part of the beginning of a rebuild. Parsons, who was supposed to be an offensive centerpiece with Gasol and Mike Conley, has seen injuries derail his career and turn him into a distressed asset.

It's unclear how many minutes Parsons will play, but it doesn't make much sense for the Grizzlies to give him heavy minutes. Parsons for his part seems ready to play the role of good teammate.

"For me, it's always been health," Parsons said. "If I'm healthy, I can play. If I'm not, I'm not very good. I think that's it for me. If I can find ways to stay healthy and stay on the floor, I can find ways to help this team win, make shots, play make and do what I do. But that's up to J.B. I'm just here to help any way I can. I don't care if it's four minutes. I don't care if it's twenty minutes. I don't care if I don't play.

"I just missed my teammates and wanted to be back here."