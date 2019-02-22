Bold Booking Predictions on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 35

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The Road to WrestleMania is an interesting time in WWE because the company always picks a few people it will push hard leading into the pay-per-view.

Sometimes the company chooses to make one of its top stars a priority, but the most exciting pushes are the ones when midcard Superstars start being looked at as main event players.

All you have to do is look at past WrestleManias to see which wrestlers were given a substantial boost and which ones were booked the same as always.

Daniel Bryan became a true main-eventer leading up to WrestleMania 30, and the same can be said for Shawn Michaels during the leadup to WrestleMania 12 and his famous Ironman match with Brer Hart.

In order to pull off some of these storylines, WWE has to do some unexpected things sometimes. This article will attempt to make some bold booking predictions for between now and the biggest show of the year on April 7.