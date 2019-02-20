Bobby Portis Talks Being 'Blindsided' by Trade to Wizards from Bulls

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

Bobby Portis wasn't planning on being traded before the Chicago Bulls dealt him to the Washington Wizards on Feb. 6.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Portis said he was "blindsided by the move.

"I was very disappointed," Porter said. "I was getting ready for a game, not knowing it was gonna happen...you know, getting blindsided. But, I'm just happy to be with a team now that really wants me. I can't wait to get back started."

Portis spent his entire NBA career with the Bulls prior to the trade. He was drafted 22nd overall by the team in 2015.

Chicago announced the acquisition of Otto Porter Jr. for Portis and Jabari Parker on February 6. It became apparent that Parker, who signed a two-year deal with the Bulls during the offseason, wasn't a fit with the organization when he was removed from the starting lineup in December.

Bulls president of basketball operations John Paxson explained on Feb. 7 they included Portis in the deal because they were "hesitant" to invest significant money in a backup big man when they have other areas to fill, per Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score.

Portis was averaging a career-high 14.1 points in 22 games with the Bulls this season. He's been even better through four games with Washington, scoring 19.0 points and shooting 53.6 percent.