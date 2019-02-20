Barack Obama Says He Gave Stephen Curry Tips to Be Best Shooter of All Time

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Former President Barack Obama joked Tuesday that he is responsible for Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry's lethal jump shot.

According to TMZ Sports, Obama and Curry took part in a town hall meeting for the My Brother's Keeper Alliance in Oakland, California, and Obama said the following about mentoring Curry on the court: "Even Bulls fans have to acknowledge that it's been fun to watch the Warriors and the greatest shooter of all time—because I gave him some tips right before, about five seasons ago, there's film of this in the White House."

Curry jokingly agreed with Obama's assessment and said that the 44th president helped fix his "chicken wing" jumper.

Obama's love for basketball is well-documented, as he played in high school and often participated in pickup games with staff members and former NBA players during his time in the White House.

With all due respect to the former president, though, Curry has been shooting the lights out since well before he met Obama.

After averaging 25.3 points per game during his three-year college career at Davidson, Curry took his sharpshooting ways to the NBA. He's a two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion who has a career scoring average of 23.5 points per game.

Also, Curry is already third all-time with 2,365 three-point field goals made, and his career three-point shooting percentage of 43.7 percent is fifth on the all-time list.

Obama may be more adept than most other presidents on the court, but few would fancy his chances in a shooting exhibition against Steph.