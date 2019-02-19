Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Steelers Unwilling to Deal WR to AFC North, Patriots

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Don't expect to see wide receiver Antonio Brown lacing it up for the New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens or Cleveland Browns during the 2019 season.

On Tuesday, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported the Pittsburgh Steelers are "against" trading him within the AFC North and to the defending champions but will "listen to offers from the other 27 teams."

This comes after Brown tweeted he and Steelers owner Art Rooney "agreed that it is time to move on" following a meeting between the two:

It makes sense the Steelers wouldn't want Brown playing against them twice a year in the division or standing in their way of a potential Super Bowl appearance on the AFC's dominant force in the Patriots.

He is a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro who is one of the most consistent playmakers in the league. He has at least 1,284 receiving yards in each of the last six seasons and has shown few signs of slowing even at 30 years old.

Breer noted "Brown's camp has put in multiple trade requests with the Steelers over the last two months," so it wouldn't be a surprise if he is moved to one of those other 27 teams even though he is under contract until 2022.

As for the meeting Brown tweeted about, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the Steelers agreed they would pursue a trade but didn't give he and agent Drew Rosenhaus permission to talk about a potential move with interested suitors.

This is the latest development between the wide receiver and team that drafted him in 2010. He also missed the Week 17 game against the Bengals following a dispute with Ben Roethlisberger, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and was critical of the quarterback on Twitter on Saturday.

Pittsburgh is reportedly open to moving him, as long as it is to a destination that is less likely to block it from challenging for a Lombardi Trophy in 2019.