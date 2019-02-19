Video: LeBron James Teases Work with 2 Chainz on 'Rap or Go to the League' Album

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' already impressive resume just got a little longer.

UNINTERRUPTED officially announced Tuesday that James A&R'd (Artists and Repertoire) 2 Chainz's latest album, Rap or Go to the League.

It's not clear what the four-time NBA MVP's role in the process was, but it appears as though he was more than just a figurehead.

"Think it'd be shocking for people to know how much input you had on it," 2 Chainz said of James.

Rap or Go to the League is set to drop on March 1.

This is just the latest of James' off-the-court projects. He is also serving as an executive producer for a new three-part Showtime docuseries titled Shut Up and Dribble, which "will examine the changing role of athletes in today's cultural and political environment." Per Variety's Joe Otterson, James will also help produce a new drama series titled Hoops.