Video: LeBron James Teases Work with 2 Chainz on 'Rap or Go to the League' Album

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 17: LeBron James #23 of Team LeBron and Rapper, 2 Chainz shake hands during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on February 17, 2019 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' already impressive resume just got a little longer.

UNINTERRUPTED officially announced Tuesday that James A&R'd (Artists and Repertoire) 2 Chainz's latest album, Rap or Go to the League.

It's not clear what the four-time NBA MVP's role in the process was, but it appears as though he was more than just a figurehead.

"Think it'd be shocking for people to know how much input you had on it," 2 Chainz said of James.

Rap or Go to the League is set to drop on March 1.

This is just the latest of James' off-the-court projects. He is also serving as an executive producer for a new three-part Showtime docuseries titled Shut Up and Dribble, which "will examine the changing role of athletes in today's cultural and political environment." Per Variety's Joe Otterson, James will also help produce a new drama series titled Hoops. 

