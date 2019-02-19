Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Dine with Barack Obama, More During All-Star Break

Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Dine with Barack Obama, More During All-Star BreakFebruary 19, 2019
If you thought the highlight of Stephen Curry's week was playing the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, it turns out you would be wrong.
Per TMZ Sports, the Golden State Warriors star and his wife, Ayesha Curry, dined with former President Barack Obama, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on Monday.
The quintet wined and dined at Ayesha's restaurant in San Francisco, International Smoke, 24 hours after Stephen dropped 17 points and had the assist of the night during the All-Star Game at Spectrum Center.
Curry and the Golden State Warriors paid a visit to Obama when they were in Washington, D.C., last month prior to a game against the Washington Wizards.
Since Michelle Obama is busy traveling the country on her book tour, it's nice to know the Currys, along with Legend and Teigen, made time in their schedule to entertain the former president.
