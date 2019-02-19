Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Dine with Barack Obama, More During All-Star Break

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2019

US President Barack Obama holds a jersey while poseing with forward Draymond Green (L), Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (2nd R) and guard Shaun Livingston (R) during an event honoring the 2015 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors in the East Room of the White House on February 4, 2015 in Washington, DC. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

If you thought the highlight of Stephen Curry's week was playing the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, it turns out you would be wrong. 

Per TMZ Sports, the Golden State Warriors star and his wife, Ayesha Curry, dined with former President Barack Obama, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on Monday. 

The quintet wined and dined at Ayesha's restaurant in San Francisco, International Smoke, 24 hours after Stephen dropped 17 points and had the assist of the night during the All-Star Game at Spectrum Center.

Curry and the Golden State Warriors paid a visit to Obama when they were in Washington, D.C., last month prior to a game against the Washington Wizards

Since Michelle Obama is busy traveling the country on her book tour, it's nice to know the Currys, along with Legend and Teigen, made time in their schedule to entertain the former president.         

Related

    Steph Dines with Obama, John Legend During All-Star Break

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Steph Dines with Obama, John Legend During All-Star Break

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    How Donaghy Fixed NBA Games

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Donaghy Fixed NBA Games

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Metrics 101: Ranking NBA's Best Clutch Scorers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Metrics 101: Ranking NBA's Best Clutch Scorers

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Riley 'Saw a Dynasty Fly Out the Window' When LBJ Left

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Riley 'Saw a Dynasty Fly Out the Window' When LBJ Left

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report