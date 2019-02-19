WWE Rumors: Kofi Kingston Not in Plans to Face Daniel Bryan for WWE Title

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2019

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: Kofi Kingston speaks onstage during the Dragon Ball Super panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Despite the groundswell of support behind him after his performance at Elimination Chamber on Sunday, there are reportedly no plans in place for Kofi Kingston to face Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at Fastlane or WrestleMania 35.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Robert Gunier of WrestlingInc.com), WWE is instead looking to bring back a "recognizable star" to feud with Bryan over the title.

Meltzer mentioned Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Bray Wyatt, Kurt Angle, John Cena, Batista and The Undertaker as potential opponents for Bryan moving forward.

                    

