5 Early CFB Transfer Ideas for Big Names Who Will Lose Key Position Battles

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Position battles are the biggest stories of spring practice. While returning starters have the inside track on their job for next season, they're not fully assured of that role.

In the vast majority of these competitions, though, the challengers fall short. Looking ahead to the 2019 season, several players who previously contributed or once offered hope for the future may be on their way out.

And they're all quarterbacks.

Following a typical collegiate timeline, they're likely to be graduating within the calendar or next academic year. With only one starting spot available at the position, the best opportunity for these players will be at a new location.