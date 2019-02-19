Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Trade to 49ers Still a Possibility for Giants Star

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has never played for an NFL team outside of the New York Giants, but that could change by the 2019 season.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the "sense persists" that the San Francisco 49ers are interested in trading for the playmaker. Florio noted that "the 49ers have had real interest in Beckham for nearly a year; the only question is whether the Giants are willing to pull the trigger."

Brian Witt of NBC Sports raised the possibility the NFC West team needs to decide if it will pursue either Beckham or Antonio Brown in a trade, and, if so, which one they would go after.

Brown is on the Pittsburgh Steelers but has been open about wanting to move and even tweeted a video essentially declaring his time with the team over, saying it was "time to move on and forward." On his Instagram page, he posted a photoshopped picture of himself donning a San Francisco jersey and embracing Jerry Rice.

As for Beckham, he is a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the best receivers in the league with four seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards on his resume at 26 years old. He would immediately address an area of need for the 49ers that became even more pressing when Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported they won't pick up Pierre Garcon's contract option for 2019.

No 49ers wide receiver had more than 487 yards through the air in 2018, which is a pedestrian number in today's pass-happy NFL.

Franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is going to need a true No. 1 option if the team is going to realistically compete in the NFC West, and Beckham (or Brown) would certainly fit the bill.