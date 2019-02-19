WWE Must Listen to Fans and Give Kofi Kingston Huge Push, Just Like Becky Lynch

Credit: WWE.com

Being a WWE fan can often be frustrating, especially when the product feels dull and repetitive, but every so often, management listens to the WWE Universe and makes changes based on its reactions.

Becky Lynch was supposed to turn heel after attacking Charlotte at SummerSlam last August, but the fans refused to boo The Man.

The reactions got louder every time she wrestled or picked up a microphone, so WWE decided to turn her into an anti-hero archetype and she has been one of the most popular Superstars on the roster ever since.

Not only has she been featured in major storylines on Raw and SmackDown, but Lynch has also put herself into a position to possibly be part of the first main event in WrestleMania history to focus on the women's division.

Another WWE Superstars is experiencing the same kind of groundswell of support from the WWE Universe, and that man's name is Kofi Kingston.

The New Day member put on two career-defining performances in one week when he lasted an hour in a Gauntlet match on SmackDown and almost defeated Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship five days later at Elimination Chamber.

The crowd at the pay-per-view clearly wanted Kingston to leave with the WWE title, and you could feel the enthusiasm get sucked out of the arena when Bryan won.

It's not just the fans who want to see him rewarded for his years of hard work. WWE Superstars have been praising the multi-time tag team champion on Twitter and talking about how much he deserves to reach the top of the mountain.

If WWE management is smart, it will listen to the way everyone has been reacting to Kingston lately and follow through on pushing him to the moon.

The 11-year veteran has been one of WWE's more consistent performers over the years. He has only been out of action with an injury a couple of times in his career and he has been part of countless show-stealing matches as both a tag team and singles competitor.

WWE has even made it so people look forward to seeing how Kingston will creatively save himself in the Royal Rumble bout every year.

His 60-minute performance in the SmackDown Gauntlet match not only proved he has the stamina to match Seth Rollins, but he also showed his ability to adapt to different styles on the fly.

Kingston also has charisma to spare and can bounce between making people laugh and delivering an intense promo about how hard he has worked throughout his career to get where he is today.

Some people might think he is better suited to be a tag team wrestler, but there is no reason why he can't pursue the WWE title while continuing to be part of The New Day.

If anything, this is the perfect time to give the group something new to shoot for. Big E and Xavier Woods have been vocal about supporting Kingston's attempts to win the WWE title over the years, so they would obviously be willing to set aside their group goals for a short time.

The only thing standing in his way is WWE management. Plans for WrestleMania are often decided months in advance, so there would have to be a significant reason for someone like Vince McMahon to change his mind less than two months from the biggest show of the year.

Unlike the Universal Championship scene on Raw, the WWE title doesn't have a clear challenger yet. At this point, WWE still has the option to ditch whatever it had planned and book Bryan vs. Kingston for the belt.

The great thing about all of this is it would feel organic. WWE wouldn't be pushing him out of the blue and expecting the fans to get on board. The storyline would feel earned.

WWE promised us real change at the end of 2018. This is the perfect opportunity for the company to listen to the fans and give them what they want. Kingston becoming WWE champion in 2019 needs to happen or WWE will prove once again that it has lost touch.

Bryan experienced something similar leading up to WrestleMania 30 and WWE smartly capitalized on his momentum by having him defeat Triple H, Batista and Randy Orton on the same night to win the WWE title.

This needs to happen again with Kingston. The company has a golden goose sitting right in front of it. All it needs to do now is realize what it has and give Kingston the push he has deserved for years.

What do you think? Is now the right time for Kingston to become the WWE champion?