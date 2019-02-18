Report: Ex-UNC Coach Larry Fedora Hired by Tom Herman, Texas as Analyst

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Texas Longhorns reportedly have hired former North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Larry Fedora as an analyst on their football staff.

Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods reported the news Monday.

According to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, Fedora visited with Texas head coach Tom Herman and other Longhorns coaches last week before accepting the position.

Davis explained analysts are not considered full-time members of the staff and don’t count against the NCAA’s limit of 10 full-time assistant coaches. Fedora can help break down game film and complete other tasks with the Longhorns.

The Tar Heels fired him in November 2018 in what was his seventh season with the ACC program. He finished his tenure with the school with a 45-43 record but went just 3-9 in 2017 and 2-9 in 2018 after making a bowl game in each of his first four seasons.

Fedora was also the head coach for Southern Mississippi for four years prior to accepting the position with the Tar Heels. He made a bowl game all four years with the Golden Eagles and finished with a 34-19 record during a tenure highlighted by a 12-2 effort in 2011.

Texas is looking to build on its success from last season. It went 10-4 and defeated the SEC’s Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl to complete its first double-digit win season since 2009.