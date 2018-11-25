Larry Fedora Fired as North Carolina Head Football Coach After 6-Plus Seasons

Larry Fedora Fired as North Carolina Head Football Coach After 6-Plus SeasonsNovember 25, 2018
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
The North Carolina Tar Heels fired head football coach Larry Fedora on Sunday, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.
Fedora will still walk away with a handsome buyout, per Brett McMurray of Stadium:
Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy
Larry Fedora will receive $3 million per year buyout from North Carolina for each of the next four years
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
CFB Rankings: B/R's Week 14 Top 25 📈