Larry Fedora Fired as North Carolina Head Football Coach After 6-Plus Seasons

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

CHAPEL HILL, NC - SEPTEMBER 22: Head coach Larry Fedora of the North Carolina Tar Heels directs his team against the Pittsburgh Panthers during their game at Kenan Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 38-35. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels fired head football coach Larry Fedora on Sunday, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

Fedora will still walk away with a handsome buyout, per Brett McMurray of Stadium:

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    CFB Rankings: B/R's Week 14 Top 25 📈

    UNC Football logo
    UNC Football

    CFB Rankings: B/R's Week 14 Top 25 📈

    Ian Wharton
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers from Week 13 in CFB

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Winners and Losers from Week 13 in CFB

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report

    TAMU Beats LSU 74-72 in 7th OT 🚨

    College Football logo
    College Football

    TAMU Beats LSU 74-72 in 7th OT 🚨

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    ND Beats USC to Stay in CFP Hunt

    College Football logo
    College Football

    ND Beats USC to Stay in CFP Hunt

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report