Larry Fedora Fired as North Carolina Head Football Coach After 6-Plus Seasons

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels fired head football coach Larry Fedora on Sunday, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

Fedora will still walk away with a handsome buyout, per Brett McMurray of Stadium:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.