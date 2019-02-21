Top CFB Transfer Landing Spots for Former Texas A&M Starter Nick Starkel

0 of 5

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The transfer portal has packaged a handful of starting-caliber quarterbacks to new destinations, and Nick Starkel will add to that list.

After a redshirt season, he opened the 2017 campaign as Texas A&M's starter. Starkel made seven appearances that year, throwing for 1,793 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.

But in 2018, Kellen Mond took control of the position. Since he'll only be a junior next season, the path to playing time in College Station was exceptionally narrow. Starkel, who will graduate in June, has decided to take his two years of eligibility elsewhere.

Depending on where he chooses, Starkel could be a starter. Or the new location must be ready to host a quarterback competition.

The order is subjective but based on the schools Starkel has expressed interest in, per Josh Newberg of 247Sports.