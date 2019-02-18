Anonymous Nationals Player Endorses Reporter Ripping Bryce Harper's Fundamentals

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Apparently at least one member of the Washington Nationals feels losing Bryce Harper could be addition by subtraction.

Thomas Boswell of the Washington Post wrote a column saying losing Harper "would help any team improve its attention to fundamentals." A "prominent Nats vet" agreed with the sentiment, telling Boswell to "write it."

Manager Dave Martinez has also said the team will have an increased emphasis on fundamentals this season.

"We're going to be more proactive on fundamentals," Martinez said this week. "There will be days when they don't bring their bats to the field. It will all be team defense, base running and fundamentals. They can still hit in the cage."

