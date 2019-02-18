Anthony Davis Intends to Play Amid Rumors He's Played His Last Game for Pelicans

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Anthony Davis wants to continue playing basketball. Some within the New Orleans Pelicans want him to be done with the franchise altogether.

When the Pelicans return from the All-Star break, it appears things could be coming to a head.

Scott Kushner of The Advocate reported some members of the Pelicans staff "believe AD has played his last game for the franchise." Davis, meanwhile, has publicly said he plans on continuing to play the remainder of the season.

"It's a business, I understand it," Davis said Saturday. "When we were talking (previously) about playing or not playing, I understood it from their perspective. We wanted to gets something done and it didn't happen. So my job is to play, and that's what I'm going to continue to do."

