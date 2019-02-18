Full WWE WrestleMania 35 Match Card Predictions After Elimination Chamber PPV

0 of 7

Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view featured some memorable moments, but the guy who ended up stealing the show wasn't even supposed to be on the card.

Kofi Kingston lasted until the end of the Chamber match for the WWE Championship before being pinned by Daniel Bryan, but the crowd was fully behind the New Day member at that point.

We also saw Sasha Banks and Bayley crowned the first women's tag team champions, Finn Balor become the intercontinental champion and The Usos win the SmackDown tag titles from The Miz and Shane McMahon.

Becky Lynch ignored her suspension and showed up at the end of Ronda Rousey's match to attack her and Charlotte with a pair of crutches.

All of this gives us some idea of what we can expect at WrestlleMania 35 on April 7. Let's take a look at some matches WWE will likely book for the PPV.