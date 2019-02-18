Full WWE WrestleMania 35 Match Card Predictions After Elimination Chamber PPVFebruary 18, 2019
Full WWE WrestleMania 35 Match Card Predictions After Elimination Chamber PPV
Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view featured some memorable moments, but the guy who ended up stealing the show wasn't even supposed to be on the card.
Kofi Kingston lasted until the end of the Chamber match for the WWE Championship before being pinned by Daniel Bryan, but the crowd was fully behind the New Day member at that point.
We also saw Sasha Banks and Bayley crowned the first women's tag team champions, Finn Balor become the intercontinental champion and The Usos win the SmackDown tag titles from The Miz and Shane McMahon.
Becky Lynch ignored her suspension and showed up at the end of Ronda Rousey's match to attack her and Charlotte with a pair of crutches.
All of this gives us some idea of what we can expect at WrestlleMania 35 on April 7. Let's take a look at some matches WWE will likely book for the PPV.
Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte
Vince McMahon suspended Lynch and replaced her with Charlotte in the Raw women's title match at WrestleMania 35, but it will almost certainly end up being a triple threat.
The Man is one of the most popular acts in all of pro wrestling right now and WWE obviously knows how special her character is to a lot of people.
Unless circumstances outside her control prevented her from competing, Lynch will be added back to the match at some point so we can see these three women decimate each other.
Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan
If the last week has proven anything, it's that Kingston is deserving of a run with the WWE Championship and the crowd wants him to have it.
His performance in the Gauntlet match on Tuesday was epic, but the way he was received by the WWE Universe on Sunday was even better.
WWE always has a rough idea of what it wants to do at WrestleMania by this point in the year, but those plans can always change, and in this case, they should.
Management has taken too long to pull the trigger and push someone deserving on several occasions. Braun Strowman is the most recent example of someone many would have expected to be champion by now.
If WWE wants to prove it is listening to the audience, it will give Kingston a monster push leading into a match with Bryan at WrestleMania.
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
After losing the SmackDown tag titles to The Usos on Sunday, The Miz was shown having a fit backstage until Shane McMahon sent him home.
The A-Lister appears to be heading back to his role as a heel, and it will likely lead to him turning on his partner to set up a singles match at WrestleMania.
This has always been where this angle was heading. McMahon was never going to be in a tag team for a long period of time.
The Miz has been deserving of a high-profile feud for quite some time, and fighting a McMahon at WrestleMania is the next best thing to a WWE title shot at this point in his career.
It won't be a technical clinic, but Shane O'Mac will probably jump off of something elevated to give the fans a memorable moment.
The Bella Twins vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley
The Bella Twins don't wrestle often these days, but WWE is going to want them competing for the new women's tag titles at some point.
Brie and Nikki might not be every WWE fan's cup of tea, but they have been important to helping the company build out its women's division over the years.
While Total Divas doesn't appeal to everyone, it has done a great job allowing the WWE Universe to get to know most of the women working on the main roster.
If this is the plan, we should expect the Bellas to return to television in the coming weeks to begin building the feud with Banks and Bayley.
The Usos vs. The Bar vs. Heavy Machinery
The Bar and Heavy Machinery appeared during the Elimination Chamber Kickoff to discuss the Tag Team Championship scene on SmackDown.
The Usos winning could lead to a rematch with McMiz, but the better option is putting the six-time champions in the ring with an established team like Cesaro and Sheamus along with newcomers, Otis and Tucker.
This will allow WWE to push two of the recent NXT call-ups while also giving two of its best tag teams the spotlight they deserve at the biggest show of the year.
Since everything is bigger at WrestleMania, WWE might even add a fourth team. Perhaps, Big E and Xavier Woods will get a title shot while Kingston pursues the WWE title.
Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman and TBD
Braun Strowman defeating Baron Corbin seemed like a foregone conclusion heading into Sunday's event, but The Lone Wolf found himself a pack to watch his back.
Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley got involved in their No Disqualification match and helped Corbin destroy the once unstoppable Monster Among Men.
It looks like WWE is going to have Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre operate as a three-man group, which means Strowman needs some backup.
Kurt Angle would be a good choice for a partner since he has ongoing issues with both Corbin and McIntyre. That just leaves one other open spot.
Lashley attacked Lio Rush after the cruiserweight cost him the IC title against Balor on Sunday, so The Man of the Hour could be in line for a babyface turn. If that happens, teaming with Angle and Strowman to face his former client would be a great way to get him on the card.
Mustafa Ali vs. Randy Orton
Mustafa Ali was unable to compete at Elimination Chamber due to a concussion he received at the hands of Randy Orton, but the injury may have given WWE a better storyline for them than whatever it originally had planned.
Having Ali seek revenge against The Viper is a natural next step for WWE to take, and considering the talent both men possess, their match would be one of the highlights of the show.
WWE management clearly sees something special in Ali or it wouldn't have put him in the ring with so many main event stars on SmackDown this early after being moved from 205 Live.
The 14-time champion has reached the point in his career when he is better used helping the next generation. Putting over Ali at WrestleMania would give him a huge boost heading into the rest of 2019.
What matches do you think WWE will book for WrestleMania 35?