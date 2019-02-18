Mike Malone Roasts LeBron James for Asking to Watch J. Cole Halftime Show

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Team LeBron earned an All-Star Game victory and the right to watch rapper J. Cole perform at halftime during Sunday's game against Team Giannis at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, LeBron James asked Mike Malone if the team could watch the halftime concert, and the Denver Nuggets head coach responded, "I'll let you go watch the J. Cole concert if you all get your ass back on transition [in the second half]."

The strategy clearly worked, as Team LeBron overcame a 20-point deficit during the second half and notched a 178-164 win. It was the second straight year a James-captained team won the All-Star Game, with the King defeating Stephen Curry's side last season.

Kevin Durant won MVP with 31 points and seven rebounds, but the teamwide defensive intensity in crunch time contributed to the comeback effort.

Malone may want to ask J. Cole if he can perform at halftime of a playoff series for the Nuggets because watching him was apparently plenty of motivation for some of the league's best players.