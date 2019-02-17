Watch Full Highlights of Kevin Durant's 2019 NBA All-Star Game MVP Performance

When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming Right Arrow Icon

Kevin Durant was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game after lifting Team LeBron to a 178-164 victory Sunday night.

The Golden State Warriors star was the leading scorer for his team, finishing with 31 points and seven rebounds. He was 10-of-15 from the field, knocking down 6-of-9 from three-point range.

He even had some statistics you don't often see in an exhibition game like this, including two blocks and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

This all added up to an outstanding effort to help his team win after trailing by 20 points in the second half.

Check out Durant's full highlights from the game.