Watch Full Highlights of Kevin Durant's 2019 NBA All-Star Game MVP Performance

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2019

Kevin Durant was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game after lifting Team LeBron to a 178-164 victory Sunday night.

The Golden State Warriors star was the leading scorer for his team, finishing with 31 points and seven rebounds. He was 10-of-15 from the field, knocking down 6-of-9 from three-point range.

He even had some statistics you don't often see in an exhibition game like this, including two blocks and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

This all added up to an outstanding effort to help his team win after trailing by 20 points in the second half.

Check out Durant's full highlights from the game.

