Watch Becky Lynch Attack Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair with Crutch at WWE EC

Credit: WWE.com

A knee injury didn't prevent Becky Lynch from laying waste to Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at Elimination Chamber on Sunday.

Rousey easily dispatched Ruby Riott to retain the Raw Women's Championship. That merely set up a faceoff between Rousey and Flair, the new No. 1 contender. A night after Flair re-injured her knee, Lynch arrived on the scene while requiring a pair of crutches.

Lynch quickly turned those crutches into weapons, first hitting Flair and then attacking Rousey as well:

She also sent a message to Vince McMahon on Twitter:

During Raw earlier this week, Mr. McMahon suspended Lynch for 60 days after she attacked Stephanie McMahon and slapped Triple H. That suspension theoretically would deny Lynch, the 2019 Royal Rumble winner, an opportunity to challenge Rousey at WrestleMania 35.

Lynch obviously isn't going to let that punishment stop her from showing up at WWE events. Soon, the McMahon family may have little choice but to acquiesce The Man, lest she continue to take out her frustrations on Rousey and Flair.