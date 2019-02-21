Every NFL Team's 2019 Offseason To-Do List

0 of 32

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

While the offseason might seem like an excruciating slog to fans, it's an unending sprint of important landmarks for NFL teams that hope to craft a competitive roster before the next season begins.

It is only February, and it seems like the New England Patriots lifted the Lombardi Trophy mere days ago, yet the NFL draft process has already barreled through the Senior Bowl and Shrine week. The combine, pro days, tag season and free agency, to name a few big stops along the process before training camp, will come and go just as quickly.

That's a lot for teams to juggle, and those who organize and attack those events best will often see the most appreciable gains in the win column. Rest assured Bill Belichick already has those Patriots humming along, whereas one team still hasn't found a defensive coordinator (Cincinnati).

Below, let's attempt to outline the optimal blueprint for each NFL team. While taken on a case-by-case basis, rebuilding franchises will usually spend more money or take risks, whereas would-be contenders will dial in on talent retention and need-filling through free agency and the draft.