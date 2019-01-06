Bears' Cody Parkey on Missed Game-Winning FG vs. Eagles: 'I Feel Terrible'

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey is not a popular man in the Windy City after Sunday's 16-15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and he feels poorly about it.

"I feel terrible," Parkey said after he missed a potential game-winning 43-yard field goal by hitting the upright and crossbar, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "There's really no answer to it. I thought I hit a good ball."

His kick came after Mitchell Trubisky drove the Bears into field-goal range on Chicago's final possession of the NFC Wild Card Game. Nick Foles hit Golden Tate for the game-winning touchdown on 4th-and-goal on the previous drive to put the Eagles ahead by one, and all the Bears needed to do was watch Parkey's kick go through to clinch a spot in the next round.

"It's one of the worst feelings in the world to let your team down," Parkey said. "I feel terrible. Continue to put things into perspective, continue to just put my best foot forward and just sleep at night knowing that I did everything in my power this week to make that kick and for whatever reason it hit the crossbar and the upright."

It was more of the same for the kicker who hit 91.3 percent of his field goals for the Miami Dolphins last season but just 76.7 this year for Chicago.

He missed a game-winner during a loss to Miami earlier in the season, which was all the more important when the Bears missed a first-round bye by a single game. He also drilled the uprights four times in a November win over the Detroit Lions on two extra points and two field goals but kept his job for the stretch run.

That decision proved costly for the Bears, and they will be watching the rest of the playoffs at home because of it.