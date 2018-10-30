Report: Packers Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Traded to Redskins for 4th-Round Pick

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins have acquired safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in a trade with the Green Bay Packers Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Packers are receiving a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft from the Redskins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Clinton-Dix also sent what appeared to be a farewell message on Twitter:

It was no secret Clinton-Dix was on the trading block prior to Tuesday's deadline. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Albert Breer of the MMQB all reported on his availability Sunday.

"It's not that he's fallen out of favor...he's in a contract year, and the Packers have some depth in the secondary to play with," Breer wrote.

The fifth-year player is making just under $6 million this season after the team picked up the option on his rookie deal, per Spotrac. However, he could earn a large contract once he hits free agency this offseason.

In the meantime, he will provide Washington with plenty of stability in the back of the defense. Clinton-Dix hasn't missed a single game since being selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft, and the Alabama product has started every game since 2015.

He and Blake Martinez are also the only players on the Packers defense to have played every snap this season, according to Pro Football Reference.

Clinton-Dix has also grabbed three interceptions this season while serving as a big part of Green Bay's pass defense that ranks sixth in yards allowed.

The 25-year-old will try to keep that production going with the Redskins as the squad tries to win the NFC East.

Green Bay will likely turn to Jermaine Whitehead to replace Clinton-Dix at safety, while Josh Jones and Raven Greene could also earn extra playing time on defense.