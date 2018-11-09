Report: Saints Fear Dez Bryant's Injury Is Torn Achilles

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints reportedly fear newly signed wide receiver Dez Bryant suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Friday's practice ahead of Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Bryant had to be helped off the field after suffering a lower-leg injury and will be getting an MRI. The injury occurred on the last play of practice, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

New Orleans announced the signing of Bryant to a one-year contract Wednesday. He had been on the free-agent market since getting released by the Dallas Cowboys in April.

Bryant took to Twitter after the injury to give his thoughts:

The 30-year-old wideout expressed his excitement about joining the high-powered Saints offense Thursday.

"Who wouldn't want to play with Drew Brees?" he told reporters. "Not taking away from nobody else, but you got a guy like Drew Brees, you've got a guy like Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, you've got those type of guys. Little baby GOATS around here."

Now it appears Bryant may not get a chance to line up alongside those stars.

The Saints signed the three-time Pro Bowl selection to provide depth behind Thomas at a position weakened by injuries to Cameron Meredith, Ted Ginn Jr. and Tommylee Lewis.

Even if the NFC South leaders are able to add another receiver before Sunday—Shane Wynn and Keith Kirkwood are on the team's practice squad—it's unclear whether they'd have enough time to get up to full speed for the clash with Cincinnati.

Thomas, Tre'Quan Smith and Austin Carr are the only healthy options on the active roster.

The Saints could take another look at veteran Brandon Marshall, who worked out for the team this week after getting released by the Seattle Seahawks last month, per Schefter.

Meanwhile, a season-ending Achilles injury would further cloud Bryant's future after his impact declined during his final years with the Cowboys.