Kyrie Irving Says He Plans to Play in 2019 NBA All-Star Game After Knee Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving missed the Boston Celtics' last two games with a knee injury, but that won't stop him from playing in Sunday's All-Star Game.

"Yeah, I'm good," Irving told reporters Saturday when asked if he planned to suit up.

Irving left after playing just over 14 minutes in Feb. 9's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and was held out of a pair of wins against the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons before the break. He's missed six of the Celtics' last 11 games overall.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.