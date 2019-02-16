Kyrie Irving Says He Plans to Play in 2019 NBA All-Star Game After Knee Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2019

Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving, who did not play, sits on the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving missed the Boston Celtics' last two games with a knee injury, but that won't stop him from playing in Sunday's All-Star Game.

"Yeah, I'm good," Irving told reporters Saturday when asked if he planned to suit up.

Irving left after playing just over 14 minutes in Feb. 9's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and was held out of a pair of wins against the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons before the break. He's missed six of the Celtics' last 11 games overall.

                         

