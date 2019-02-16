Anthony Davis Says 'All 29' Other NBA Teams Are on His Trade List Amid Rumors

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) is introduced before NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

As Anthony Davis prepared to play in perhaps his final All-Star Game as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, he offered insight Saturday regarding the teams he would prefer to be traded to. 

Appearing on NBA TV as part of All-Star media day, Davis said he doesn't have a short list of preferred destinations:

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium previously reported Davis' representatives told the Pelicans he'd sign a long-term extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks or Milwaukee Bucks

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

