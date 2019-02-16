Anthony Davis Says 'All 29' Other NBA Teams Are on His Trade List Amid Rumors

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

As Anthony Davis prepared to play in perhaps his final All-Star Game as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, he offered insight Saturday regarding the teams he would prefer to be traded to.

Appearing on NBA TV as part of All-Star media day, Davis said he doesn't have a short list of preferred destinations:

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium previously reported Davis' representatives told the Pelicans he'd sign a long-term extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks or Milwaukee Bucks.

