WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

Women's Tag Titles Elimination Chamber

Q: Based solely on personal opinion, who do you want to win this match and why?

Much like with the men's tag team divisions, I want a real tag team to win this, a duo that has worked together for a long time and has been built for this moment. For that reason, I'd like to see The Riott Squad pull this out. They are well-established and just need gold to solidify them as a threat.

Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan were both brought up too early and have had to learn on the fly. They have been improving leaps and bounds with each major spotlight. This could be their moment. The IIconics also deserve a chance, but I don't quite see them as ready yet.

WWE Title Elimination Chamber

Q: Other than a member of The New Day, who would you pick to replace Mustafa Ali inside the Elimination Chamber and why?

Andrade should have been in the Elimination Chamber match already. The same is true of Rey Mysterio with the two not fighting each other on Sunday, but El Idolo would benefit more from the opportunity. He's been on a roll lately and would add a new dynamic to the Chamber match.

I am happy with Kofi's involvement in the Chamber, though, so I'd still like to see him get that spot. I'd rather Andrade replaced Hardy or Orton in the contest to make things more interesting. Regardless of who he replaced, though, he deserves to be there.

The Miz and Shane McMahon vs. The Usos

Q: The Miz and Shane McMahon will eventually break up. Which partner turning on the other would make the more satisfying storyline? Why?

Miz turning on Shane is too easy. It's the obvious outcome, with The A-Lister simply showing his true colors. It would be far more interesting if McMahon decided he was bigger than the team and turned on his partner instead. This would perfectly set up Miz for a long-term face run.

He would be the guy who just wanted a chance to make his father proud and had his heart broken. The A-Lister would be forced to face the harsh reality that the man he tried to emulate has turned his back on him. There's story to spare in this situation.