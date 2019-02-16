WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and AnalysisFebruary 16, 2019
- The Miz and Shane McMahon vs. The Usos (SmackDown tag titles)
- Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor (Intercontinental title)
- Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa (Cruiserweight title)
- Ronda Rousey vs. Ruby Riott (Raw women's title)
- Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin
- Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy (WWE Championship, Elimination Chamber)
- The IIconics vs. Fire and Desire vs. The Riott Squad vs. Fabulous Glow vs. Boss 'n' Hug Connection vs. Nia Jax and Tamina (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeManGo)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@TheBerge_)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
This year's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is important, not just because it's on the Road to WrestleMania 35 but because it will crown the first WWE women's tag team champions.
Erik Beaston
Women's Tag Titles Elimination Chamber
Q: Based solely on personal opinion, who do you want to win this match and why?
The IIconics are the epitome of a traditional tag team. Their whole gimmick is based on their partnership, and they play off each other so well. The chemistry is there, and the character work is fantastic. They are the closest thing to a real tag team in Sunday's match and are just missing a push. I would love to see them leave Sunday's match with the titles.
WWE Title Elimination Chamber
Q: Other than a member of The New Day, who would you pick to replace Mustafa Ali inside the Elimination Chamber and why?
I would have traded Balor to SmackDown Live and put him in the match. If that were not an option, reintroduce Bray Wyatt and put over the fact that his one WWE Championship reign began inside Elimination Chamber, highlighting how strong a threat he is to leave with the title.
Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor (IC Title)
Q: Why do you think WWE doesn't have Balor use his demon paint more often?
WWE is trying to preserve the gimmick. Balor has never lost under the guise of The Demon, so unless it's guaranteed that he will win the match or the contest is special enough to break it out for, why bother? In a day and age when WWE beats certain gimmicks into the ground and ruins their uniqueness, this is one it has approached the right way.
Kevin Berge
Women's Tag Titles Elimination Chamber
Q: Based solely on personal opinion, who do you want to win this match and why?
Much like with the men's tag team divisions, I want a real tag team to win this, a duo that has worked together for a long time and has been built for this moment. For that reason, I'd like to see The Riott Squad pull this out. They are well-established and just need gold to solidify them as a threat.
Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan were both brought up too early and have had to learn on the fly. They have been improving leaps and bounds with each major spotlight. This could be their moment. The IIconics also deserve a chance, but I don't quite see them as ready yet.
WWE Title Elimination Chamber
Q: Other than a member of The New Day, who would you pick to replace Mustafa Ali inside the Elimination Chamber and why?
Andrade should have been in the Elimination Chamber match already. The same is true of Rey Mysterio with the two not fighting each other on Sunday, but El Idolo would benefit more from the opportunity. He's been on a roll lately and would add a new dynamic to the Chamber match.
I am happy with Kofi's involvement in the Chamber, though, so I'd still like to see him get that spot. I'd rather Andrade replaced Hardy or Orton in the contest to make things more interesting. Regardless of who he replaced, though, he deserves to be there.
The Miz and Shane McMahon vs. The Usos
Q: The Miz and Shane McMahon will eventually break up. Which partner turning on the other would make the more satisfying storyline? Why?
Miz turning on Shane is too easy. It's the obvious outcome, with The A-Lister simply showing his true colors. It would be far more interesting if McMahon decided he was bigger than the team and turned on his partner instead. This would perfectly set up Miz for a long-term face run.
He would be the guy who just wanted a chance to make his father proud and had his heart broken. The A-Lister would be forced to face the harsh reality that the man he tried to emulate has turned his back on him. There's story to spare in this situation.
Anthony Mango
Women's Tag Titles Elimination Chamber
Q: Based solely on personal opinion, who do you want to win this match and why?
I would love for a total swerve, with The IIconics winning to give them some credibility, but the part of my brain that leans toward logic dictates that it has to be Bayley and Sasha Banks with the win. They are the only team worth investing in for a WrestleMania match against Trish Stratus and Lita or The Bella Twins. Anyone else would be asking for something on the Kickoff.
WWE Title Elimination Chamber
Q: Other than a member of The New Day, who would you pick to replace Mustafa Ali inside the Elimination Chamber and why?
I would have gone with Harper. I'm not interested in seeing him be another lackey alongside Rowan. I want him to be repackaged. Having him show up and offset Rowan's presence by facing Bryan would have been refreshing and could help him start off a singles push nicely. If not him, Tye Dillinger, who is sadly always overlooked.
Ronda Rousey vs. Ruby Riott (Raw Women's Title)
Q: The outcome of this match is almost too predictable. Use anyone from the Raw roster to create another bout that would better serve the Superstars involved than this one and how it would all play out.
If limited to a new challenger for Rousey, I'd have gone with Mickie James just for match quality's sake. But to be honest, nothing would matter so long as Rousey is involved, as we know she isn't dropping the belt. Instead, I'd have put The Revival's tag title win on this card instead of on Raw so it would feel like WWE cared about it.
Chris Mueller
Women's Tag Title Elimination Chamber
Q: Based solely on personal opinion, who do you want to win this match and why?
This might surprise some people, but I think Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville would gain the most from the win. They have been solid additions to the roster but have yet to win any major accolades. It would also be a lot of fun to watch them brag about beating several former women's champions inside the Elimination Chamber while lasting from start to finish as the first competitors in the ring.
WWE Title Elimination Chamber
Q: Other than a member of The New Day, who would you pick to replace Mustafa Ali inside the Elimination Chamber and why?
I was surprised WWE didn't go with Rey Mysterio. He is perfect for the structure as both a high-flyer and an underdog. Other than him, Shelton Benjamin would have added a lot to the match.
Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa (Cruiserweight Title)
Q: Which cruiserweight should follow Mustafa Ali and move from 205 Live to one of the other main roster shows? Why them?
I would love to see Cedric Alexander move to Raw or SmackDown. He has the ability to put on great matches with the likes of Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. Frankly, it's surprising he hasn't already been moved. He is too good for WWE to keep him down.
Predictions
- Daniel Bryan (EB, AM, KB, CM) vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy
- The IIconics vs. Fire and Desire vs. The Riott Squad vs. Fabulous Glow vs. Boss 'n Hug Connection (EB, AM, KB) vs. Nia Jax and Tamina (CM)
- The Miz and Shane McMahon (EB, AM, KB, CM) vs. The Usos
- Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush (EB, AM, KB) vs. Finn Balor (CM)
- Buddy Murphy (EB, AM, KB) vs. Akira Tozawa (CM)
- Ronda Rousey (EB, AM, KB, CM) vs. Ruby Riott
- Braun Strowman (EB, KB, CM) vs. Baron Corbin (AM)
What are your predictions for Elimination Chamber 2019?