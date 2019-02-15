Video: Stephen Curry Celebrates Davidson Win vs. St. Joe's with Student Section

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 16, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, center, poses with the Davidson College swim team as he takes in an NCAA college basketball game at his alma mater Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, while back in his hometown of Charlotte, N.C., for the NBA basketball All-Star game. (AP Photo/Steve Reed)
Steve Reed/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry celebrated the Davidson men's basketball team's 80-72 home win over Saint Joseph's on Friday by jumping into the student section stands at Belk Arena, via Nick Friedell of ESPN.com:

Curry, who attended Davidson for three years and led the No. 10 seed Wildcats on a Cinderella run to the Elite Eight in 2008, is in North Carolina for NBA All-Star Weekend, which is taking place in Charlotte.

In addition to the crowd leap, the two-time NBA MVP signed autographs and sang "Sweet Caroline" with fans:

The Curry family is having a great week. Stephen's brother, Seth, got engaged to former All-SEC volleyball player Callie Rivers on Thursday. Both brothers are taking part in the three-point contest, and Stephen will be making his sixth NBA All-Star Game appearance Sunday.

Their mother, Sonya, also drilled a half-court shot at a Curry Family Foundation event:

The Currys will next take center stage Saturday, when the two brothers take part in the 10-player three-point contest at the Spectrum Center.

