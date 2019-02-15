Video: Stephen Curry Celebrates Davidson Win vs. St. Joe's with Student Section

Video: Stephen Curry Celebrates Davidson Win vs. St. Joe's with Student SectionFebruary 16, 2019
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry celebrated the Davidson men's basketball team's 80-72 home win over Saint Joseph's on Friday by jumping into the student section stands at Belk Arena, via Nick Friedell of ESPN.com:
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Steph just jumped in the Davidson student section to celebrate the Wildcats win over St. Joe’s. https://t.co/vGtKBcP2Yq
Curry, who attended Davidson for three years and led the No. 10 seed Wildcats on a Cinderella run to the Elite Eight in 2008, is in North Carolina for NBA All-Star Weekend, which is taking place in Charlotte.
In addition to the crowd leap, the two-time NBA MVP signed autographs and sang "Sweet Caroline" with fans:
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Steph hugging Davidson players and coaches on their way back to the locker room now he’s signing autographs for fans on his way out. https://t.co/ZOBR7nUTYO
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Steph really enjoying himself tonight cheering on his Davidson Wildcats. He just joined the crowd in singing “Sweet Caroline.” https://t.co/HXr6qugt9B
The Curry family is having a great week. Stephen's brother, Seth, got engaged to former All-SEC volleyball player Callie Rivers on Thursday. Both brothers are taking part in the three-point contest, and Stephen will be making his sixth NBA All-Star Game appearance Sunday.
Their mother, Sonya, also drilled a half-court shot at a Curry Family Foundation event:
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpearsESPN
He get it from his mama. @StephenCurry30 mom Sonya Curry makes halfcourt underhand shot. https://t.co/3KQEGAzSSK
The Currys will next take center stage Saturday, when the two brothers take part in the 10-player three-point contest at the Spectrum Center.
