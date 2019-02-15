Video: Stephen Curry Celebrates Davidson Win vs. St. Joe's with Student Section

Steve Reed/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry celebrated the Davidson men's basketball team's 80-72 home win over Saint Joseph's on Friday by jumping into the student section stands at Belk Arena, via Nick Friedell of ESPN.com:

Curry, who attended Davidson for three years and led the No. 10 seed Wildcats on a Cinderella run to the Elite Eight in 2008, is in North Carolina for NBA All-Star Weekend, which is taking place in Charlotte.

In addition to the crowd leap, the two-time NBA MVP signed autographs and sang "Sweet Caroline" with fans:

The Curry family is having a great week. Stephen's brother, Seth, got engaged to former All-SEC volleyball player Callie Rivers on Thursday. Both brothers are taking part in the three-point contest, and Stephen will be making his sixth NBA All-Star Game appearance Sunday.

Their mother, Sonya, also drilled a half-court shot at a Curry Family Foundation event:

The Currys will next take center stage Saturday, when the two brothers take part in the 10-player three-point contest at the Spectrum Center.