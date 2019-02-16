Tim Tebow: AAF Has Called a Lot, Says He's Committed to Baseball with Mets

Zachary Roy/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback and current New York Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow told reporters on Saturday that Steve Spurrier, who coaches the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football, "keeps calling" about playing for his team:

Tebow also revealed that he spoke with Charlie Ebersol, the AAF CEO and co-founder.

When asked about his decision to stick with baseball over football, Tebow said this in part:

"It wasn't very hard. And they've called a lot, and Coach Spurrier keeps calling. And I love Coach Spurrier, and they're great. But it was easy, even though it was an awesome offer, and it's great and humbling ... I'm all in on baseball, no way could I stop and not give this the chance after everything that I've worked for. While I'm grateful for the opportunity ... I'm all in."

The 31-year-old has played minor league baseball for two seasons. After hitting .226 in Single-A and High-A in 2017, Tebow raised his batting average to .273 in 2018 for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. He had six home runs and 36 RBI but struck out 103 times in 298 plate appearances.

Tebow played three NFL seasons, with his 2011 campaign being the most memorable. The Broncos won six straight games with Tebow under center and eventually took the AFC West with an 8-8 record. The ex-Florida Gator completed just 46.5 percent of his passes but rushed for 660 yards and six scores.

The Broncos upset the 12-4 Pittsburgh Steelers 29-23 in the AFC Wild Card game after Tebow threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas on the first play of overtime.

However, Tebow's next start (a 45-10 loss to the New England Patriots) would prove to be his last for Denver. The Broncos signed Peyton Manning in the offseason, and Tebow was traded to the New York Jets, where he started two games before being released in April 2013.

Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Tebow "is likely to begin 2019 at Triple-A" for the Syracuse Mets.