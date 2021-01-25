Jayson Tatum to Make Celtics Return After Missing 5 Games Due to COVID Protocols

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will return for Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls after missing the Celtics' last five games due to COVID-19 protocols.

Tatum was not listed on the Celtics injury report for the game. Kemba Walker will sit out as he continues upping his workload while returning from a knee procedure.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens previously said he expected Tatum to play Monday.

"[Tatum] worked out each of the last couple days, worked out really hard [Saturday], actually got some up and down in with guys that didn't play [Friday], and coaches," Stevens told reporters. "I anticipate he'll play [Monday]."

Tatum is posting 26.9 points on 47.4 percent shooting and 7.1 rebounds for the 9-6 Celtics, who are third in the Eastern Conference.

The ex-Duke forward broke out in 2019-20 with 23.4 points on 45.0 percent shooting and 7.0 rebounds. His efforts propelled the C's into the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost in six games to the Miami Heat.

Boston looks like a strong contender to win the East this time around, though, as Tatum has only improved in his fourth season.