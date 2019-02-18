10 Teams That Have a Chance to Win the 2020 College Football Playoff

0 of 10

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The 2018 college football season ended yet again with Clemson and Alabama meeting in the national title game.

They got there by beating Oklahoma and Notre Dame, respectively, in the semifinals.

Though all four of those teams lose key members of their '18 squads, all are expected to be in the mix to return to the College Football Playoff.

So, who are going to join them as contenders?

Honestly, a lot of familiar uniforms. Plus, there may be another couple of potential up-and-comers who could make a little noise and some fringe teams who contended a while this year who could go all the way next season.

If you're betting against the Crimson Tide and Tigers, you're doing it wrong; they're right there every year. Some of the other teams who could join them if things go just right may surprise you.

Let's take a look at 10 top contenders who could win it all in 2020 (for the '19 season).