The 10 Best Jams of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest Since 2000

0 of 11

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Few events in sports can grab the attention of fans quite like the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Hall of Famers like Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins had some of their most iconic moments during All-Star Weekend, while younger players have used the event as a stepping stone to become household names.

One dunk can live on forever, and many top stars have taken advantage of this opportunity over the last two decades with things we have never seen before on a basketball court.

This year's group of Dennis Smith Jr., John Collins, Miles Bridges and Hamidou Diallo will have a lot to live up to if they want to turn heads.

Here are the best slams from the dunk contest since 2000.