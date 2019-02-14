5 Impact CFB Transfer Targets Who Can Still Move This Offseason

0 of 5

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

High-profile names have transferred to new locations in the early portion of the college football offseason, but the beloved transfer portal isn't finished yet.

More talented players will be finalizing their decisions in the coming months, and a select group of them are immediate-impact prospects. The transfers aren't the "final piece" for a roster, but they sure can be valuable―especially if they're quarterbacks.

And there are two respected signal-callers on the board.

Our focus is on players who will be eligible in 2019, so a coveted talent such as Jaelan Phillips is not included.