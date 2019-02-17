Final Predictions for Men's WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Match and Entire Card

Final Predictions for Men's WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Match and Entire CardFebruary 17, 2019
WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 is almost here, and with it come major implications for the Road to WrestleMania 35, so whatever happens at Sunday's event is important.
Multiple titles are on the line, with champions such as Ronda Rousey fighting to keep their momentum while challengers like Ruby Riott seek to upset the balance and go into the most important season of the year with gold around their waists.
In one of the two featured cage matches, Daniel Bryan will hope to hold on to his eco-friendly WWE Championship against five of SmackDown Live's best competitors.
The other Elimination Chamber match is a contest to crown the first WWE women's tag team champions in a rebirth of a championship that hasn't existed since 1989, with six teams of the female Superstars battling it out to make history.
Anything can happen in WWE, but with some educated guesswork, we can figure out what we're in store for and who will be victorious at the Toyota Center in Houston.
Before the first bell rings, let's gaze into our crystal balls and give one final round of picks for the matches set to take place at Elimination Chamber 2019.
No Disqualification Match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin
Plenty of other matches could have been placed on this card, but WWE decided to go with Braun Strowman against Baron Corbin.
The reason for that may be as simple as WWE's desire to feature Strowman and nothing more, but there's a chance this is leading to something bigger and is just another step toward something that will pan out at WrestleMania.
Right now, it's hard to tell exactly where these two will come into play at the biggest show of the year, but with their feud going back as far as Crown Jewel and incorporating Drew McIntyre and Kurt Angle, it's safe to say this match won't be the finale.
If Strowman decimates The Lone Wolf, there isn't much more to the story, since he'll have had his revenge. For this to continue, it makes more sense if Corbin gets the win, likely with help from McIntyre, before Angle comes out on behalf of Strowman to keep the quartet intertwined.
Final Pick: Baron Corbin wins.
SmackDown Tag Team Champions the Miz and Shane McMahon vs. the Usos
Since becoming champions, The Miz and Shane McMahon have grown closer as friends, but in their first true test, they'll be going up against The Usos—multi-time champions and twins who have an even stronger bond.
The story here is whether or not the SmackDown Tag Team Championship will change hands due to how new the relationship between McMahon and The Miz is. If they drop the belts, it's because they haven't gelled as much in their short time with the titles as a more established team like The Usos.
On the contrary, if they manage to upset Jimmy and Jey, it will prove that they have a legitimate claim to the titles. That is the more interesting story to tell going forward.
A loss would just split up McMahon and The Miz, leading to an obvious match at WrestleMania, but a win creates speculation on who the next challengers will be and how they'll test the mettle of the World Cup winners.
In the interest of keeping the momentum going, The Miz and McMahon have to keep the belts here.
Final Pick: The Miz and Shane McMahon retain the titles.
Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa
Akira Tozawa was one of the three challengers who came up short at Royal Rumble in an attempt to dethrone Buddy Murphy, but he won a No. 1 contender's match to earn another shot at the Cruiserweight Championship.
Since he lost to Murphy before, it's logical a repeat will happen at Elimination Chamber.
While he's a former champion in his own right, Tozawa just doesn't seem to be the man who will be given the responsibility to lead the charge of 205 Live heading into WrestleMania.
Murphy spent 2018 building up to capturing the title and has been booked very strong on a consistent enough basis that he's more than the favorite to win here, he's practically a guarantee.
Final Pick: Buddy Murphy retains the title.
Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor
In a rare change of pace, the Intercontinental Championship will be on the line in a handicap match as Finn Balor will have to overcome both Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush to win the title.
This is a good means to have an out for both possible scenarios that could take place.
If Balor is set to take the belt, he can do so by pinning Rush, which keeps Lashley looking strong, as he would lose by proxy in an indirect means.
On the other hand, if Balor comes up short, he'll have put up a good effort against two men, so nobody will look at him as a failure.
Both situations give WWE a reason to continue this feud and have another match between Lashley and Balor at Fastlane, if not past that point for WrestleMania.
Since the champion does have an advantage, he's the smarter bet, but don't count out Balor overcoming the odds.
Final Pick: Bobby Lashley retains the title.
Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Ruby Riott
Under no circumstances should anybody at all watching Elimination Chamber think for a moment that Ruby Riott stands a chance at defeating Ronda Rousey. It absolutely will not happen.
Not only is Rousey undefeated and is Riott not the right person to change that, but too much time and hype has been invested in setting up Rousey against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania.
There is absolutely no way WWE will throw all that out the window in order to swerve audiences by giving Riott the title and spending the next month jumping through hoops to set up the Rousey vs. Lynch vs. Flair match in some other means.
You can bet your house, your car, your life savings and everything else you have that Rousey will be victorious over Riott. It's the easiest call we'll likely get the entire rest of the year in WWE.
Final Pick: Ronda Rousey retains the title.
WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match
The odds are stacked against Daniel Bryan to retain the WWE Championship in the Elimination Chamber as he'll have to go through five other men, knowing in particular that Randy Orton will enter the match last.
But while that seems difficult, that's exactly what he's going to do.
The new WWE Championship belt was certainly not crafted to be used for just a handful of weeks. WWE wouldn't have invested the money to make it for such a short time frame.
Bryan will be holding that belt until WrestleMania at the very least, if not a while beyond that point.
Granted, there is still a chance Orton or AJ Styles wins the belt to set up a match between those two, or a Triple Threat with Bryan involved, but that's somewhat of a stretch.
Samoa Joe, Kofi Kingston and Jeff Hardy are definitely not in the running to win. As talented as they are, they're just names to fill up this match.
It all boils down to WWE's plans for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania and the most likely option is Bryan keeping his ugly new title for the time being, with or without some help from Rowan on the outside.
Final Pick: Daniel Bryan retains the title.
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match
The most rational prediction for which team will walk out of Elimination Chamber with the Women's Tag Team Championship is The Boss and Hug Connection.
Bayley and Sasha Banks are not only the biggest names in the match, they're also the strongest unit and the team that will be most likely to be featured in a prominent spot at WrestleMania.
Whether they will defend the titles against Trish Stratus and Lita, as previously mentioned multiple times by Bayley and Banks, or against The Bella Twins remains to be seen, but that is the most logical outcome from this match.
It won't be easy, though. The storyline heading into this is that Banks is injured and may not be ready to go, putting the two at an even bigger disadvantage than just being the first entrants.
Nia Jax and Tamina are the main physical threat they'll have to overcome. Fire and Desire have some momentum on their side, but it isn't the time for Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to have these belts.
The Riott Squad stand virtually no chance with Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan being mostly on the jobber end of the spectrum, but they can at least still be ranked above Naomi and Carmella, who are only in this to fill up a spot. Meanwhile, The IIconics seem stuck in their rut of being comedic fodder as well.
There is only one possible outcome to this and it's the most predictable option. Anything short of The Boss and Hug Connection winning the titles will be the biggest shock of the night.
Final Pick: Bayley and Sasha Banks win the titles.
