Indiana Health Officials Warn Bat at Pacers Game May Have Exposed Fans to Rabies

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 08: General view of the exterior Bankers Life Fieldhouse before the Indiana Pacers versus Detroit Pistons game on March 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

A bat got loose at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis during the Indiana Pacers' 116-92 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. The Indiana State Department of Health issued a statement Sunday, saying any fan who made contact with the bat might have been exposed to rabies, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

Thursday's game abruptly halted with 6:39 in the first quarter as the bat began flying around the court.

According to Rich Nye of WTHR in Indianapolis, arena officials were unable to capture the bat, so its fate is unknown. And because the bat wasn't caught, it's unclear whether the animal was carrying the rabies virus.

The Indiana health department recommended that any fan whose skin touched the bat should contact local health officials about potentially getting the rabies vaccine.

Former San Antonio Spurs star Manu Ginobili made sure to receive the vaccine in 2009 after swatting a bat out of the air during a game in San Antonio against the Sacramento Kings.

Related

    Knicks Explain Why KD Image Was Used for Promo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Knicks Explain Why KD Image Was Used for Promo

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Free Agents to Clear Waivers

    Indiana Pacers logo
    Indiana Pacers

    NBA Free Agents to Clear Waivers

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kyrie Irving's Knee Injury Isn't Serious

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kyrie Irving's Knee Injury Isn't Serious

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Matthews Officially Signs Pacers Contract

    Indiana Pacers logo
    Indiana Pacers

    Matthews Officially Signs Pacers Contract

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report