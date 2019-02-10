Indiana Health Officials Warn Bat at Pacers Game May Have Exposed Fans to Rabies

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

A bat got loose at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis during the Indiana Pacers' 116-92 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. The Indiana State Department of Health issued a statement Sunday, saying any fan who made contact with the bat might have been exposed to rabies, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

Thursday's game abruptly halted with 6:39 in the first quarter as the bat began flying around the court.

According to Rich Nye of WTHR in Indianapolis, arena officials were unable to capture the bat, so its fate is unknown. And because the bat wasn't caught, it's unclear whether the animal was carrying the rabies virus.

The Indiana health department recommended that any fan whose skin touched the bat should contact local health officials about potentially getting the rabies vaccine.

Former San Antonio Spurs star Manu Ginobili made sure to receive the vaccine in 2009 after swatting a bat out of the air during a game in San Antonio against the Sacramento Kings.