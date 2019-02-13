Kyrie Irving Out vs. Pistons Because of Knee Injury; Terry Rozier Doubtful

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving's injury woes continue.

The Boston Celtics superstar will not play in Wednesday's home game against the Detroit Pistons because of a knee injury after sitting out Tuesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers, per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston.

Forsberg also noted Terry Rozier is doubtful with an illness, which could leave Brad Wanamaker as the primary point guard.

Irving, 26, has been Boston's offensive focal point in what has been a tumultuous season for the talented team, averaging 23.6 points and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three. But his injuries are what will worry the Celtics ahead of a crucial summer.

The star point guard missed 22 games and the postseason last year, his first in Boston, after needing surgery to remove two screws from his knee that were causing an infection. A number of smaller injuries to his shoulder, hip and knee caused him to miss a handful of games as well this season.

The Celtics, meanwhile, have remained in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference playoff standings, as the team has tried to iron out its chemistry and the ideal roles within its roster. Irving hasn't been a quiet bystander, at times calling out his younger teammates and even telling reporters he contacted LeBron James to apologize for any difficulties he caused him while the pair were together on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He also suggested there was no guarantee he would re-sign in Boston as a free agent this summer—he can opt out of the last year of his contract—after seemingly committing to the Celtics over the summer.

It's been a roller-coaster ride in Boston, with the team's up-and-down play and Irving's future hanging over the franchise. The 36-21 Celtics remain a talented team and a true title threat, but another injury to Irving won't help their cause.