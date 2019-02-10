Should WWE Add Charlotte to Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey WWE WrestleMania Match?

Credit: WWE.com

Charlotte Flair appeared in a segment with Becky Lynch and Triple H on SmackDown. While this is not unusual, the nature of the segment implied Charlotte could be added to the Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey match currently scheduled for WrestleMania 35.

The WWE Universe doesn't have the memory of a goldfish, so we all remember how similar circumstances led to the Triple Threat at SummerSlam with Lynch, Flair and Carmella.

The Queen seems to be making another attempt to steal The Man's spotlight, only this time, it would be on the biggest night of the year against the most famous female fighter on the planet, Rowdy Ronda.

This is one of those situations bound to have a split reaction from fans. Let's take a look at the pros and cons of adding Charlotte to the Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania.

Pros

The Wrestling Would Be Better

Rousey has done a tremendous job learning how to wrestle and adapting her style of fighting to the WWE ring, but she is not on the same level as Charlotte when it comes to technical ability.

The Queen has established herself as one of the most proficient workers on the entire roster, so adding her to any match can only lead to an increase in quality.

She and Lynch have been working together as allies and opponents for years dating back to their time in NXT, so they have had a chance to build up a lot of chemistry.

We have seen how good Flair is in singles bouts with both Rowdy Ronda and The Man, so it stands to reason she would make a Triple Threat with all of them a must-see performance.

WrestleMania should feature at least one candidate for match of the year, and Rousey vs. Charlotte vs. Lynch could be that bout in 2019.

It Brings the Storyline Full Circle

Some people might think WWE would be acting unfairly toward Lynch by adding Charlotte to her title match against Rousey, but if The Man ends up winning, it will be even more satisfying if Flair is in the ring, too.

The Irish Lass Kicker spent the better part of 2018 trying to build herself back up after losing the women's title to Alexa Bliss in 2016, so when she finally earned a title shot against Carmella at SummerSlam 2018, her fans were overjoyed.

Her months of hard work were going to pay off, but Charlotte returned from injury and earned herself a spot in the match in one night.

When Charlotte actually won the belt from Mella, Lynch turned on her friend and blasted her in the face while the crowd cheered its collective head off for her.

If The Man can defeat both Rousey and Charlotte at WrestleMania, it will be a satisfying final chapter to the story they started last August and make Lynch an even bigger star than she already is.

Cons

Lynch Deserves Her Own WrestleMania Moment

Triple Threat matches can be some of the most exciting bouts in pro wrestling, but sometimes, a singles match is the best way to tell a story.

The feud Lynch and Rousey have developed through social media and their interactions on Raw has been one of the best storylines in pro wrestling. Until recently, it barely involved Flair at all.

Lynch's meteoric rise likely forced WWE to change some plans it thought were locked in for WrestleMania. That alone is an accomplishment when you think about how stubborn WWE management can be sometimes.

Being able to have a one-on-one match with the biggest female sports star of the last decade would be a career highlight for anyone, especially if The Man defeated her for the title.

She deserves a moment like this after all her hard work on SmackDown since the brand split.

A Four Horsewomen Storyline Might Take Priority

If WWE adds Charlotte to the match, there is a good chance it will use the bout as an opportunity to include Bayley, Sasha Banks, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke in some way.

Having the eight women who make up the two different Four Horsewomen groups all working for WWE at the same time gives the company a unique opportunity.

If the plan is for the two stables to do battle at an event like Survivor Series or SummerSlam, kickstarting the story at WrestleMania might be WWE's goal.

While this is a great idea on paper, it would overshadow everything Lynch and Rousey have done to build up their feud in recent weeks.

Everything has been about the two of them. Other than Banks throwing up the Four Horsewomen sign after her match with Rowdy Ronda at Royal Rumble, there has been no reference to the groups having issues with each other recently.

At this point, it would feel like WWE was shoehorning this in instead of building it up organically over time, which is what a storyline like this deserves.

Conclusion

Adding Charlotte to Rousey vs. Lynch at WrestleMania might irk some members of the WWE Universe, but in the end, it's the right decision from a business standpoint.

Not only does it give WWE the most storyline possibilities moving forward, but Lynch can still have her big WrestleMania moment when she beats two of the best instead of just one.

WrestleMania is all about spectacle and creating the biggest and most memorable moments. Flair's presence will only serve to help WWE accomplish those goals, not hinder it.

The match will be good with or without Flair involved, but it will most certainly be better if she is.

What do you think? Should Charlotte be added to Lynch vs. Rousey at WrestleMania 35?