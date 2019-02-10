Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Latest on Potential Knicks-Pelicans Draft-Day Swap

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis wasn't traded before Thursday's deadline, but where he ends up this summer will remain one of the biggest storylines in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers' desire to land him is clear, while the Boston Celtics have long been rumored to be eager to part with many of their prized assets to acquire Davis. The Los Angeles Clippers acquired plenty of pieces this past week and could make a run at Davis, while a slew of other teams will surely make offers.

The New York Knicks aren't to be ignored, either. Marc Berman of the New York Post wrote: "The Knicks have plenty of young assets the Pelicans would consider, according to a source. Along with a lottery pick in June and one of the two Dallas first-rounders, the Pelicans can choose between two of the following: Dennis Smith Jr., Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina, Mitchell Robinson and Damyean Dotson."

Berman added that if the Knicks land a top-two pick in this year's draft, "the Pelicans will pay attention to them on draft night."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.