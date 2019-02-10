Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Latest on Potential Knicks-Pelicans Draft-Day Swap

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) reaches for the ball ahead of Memphis Grizzlies forward Bruno Caboclo (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis wasn't traded before Thursday's deadline, but where he ends up this summer will remain one of the biggest storylines in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers' desire to land him is clear, while the Boston Celtics have long been rumored to be eager to part with many of their prized assets to acquire Davis. The Los Angeles Clippers acquired plenty of pieces this past week and could make a run at Davis, while a slew of other teams will surely make offers.

The New York Knicks aren't to be ignored, either. Marc Berman of the New York Post wrote: "The Knicks have plenty of young assets the Pelicans would consider, according to a source. Along with a lottery pick in June and one of the two Dallas first-rounders, the Pelicans can choose between two of the following: Dennis Smith Jr., Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina, Mitchell Robinson and Damyean Dotson."

Berman added that if the Knicks land a top-two pick in this year's draft, "the Pelicans will pay attention to them on draft night."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Best Kicks from Saturday's Slate 🔥

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best Kicks from Saturday's Slate 🔥

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Raptors 104, Knicks 99: Scenes from a Record-tying Loss

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Raptors 104, Knicks 99: Scenes from a Record-tying Loss

    Posting and Toasting
    via Posting and Toasting

    KP's Depreciating Value Left Dallas Deal as No. 1 Option

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    KP's Depreciating Value Left Dallas Deal as No. 1 Option

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    LAC Beat C's in 28-Pt Comeback

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LAC Beat C's in 28-Pt Comeback

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report