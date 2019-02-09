Zion Williamson on LeBron James Attending Duke vs. UVA: 'LeBron Was out There?'

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

The showdown between No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Virginia brought one of basketball's biggest stars to Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, but Blue Devils star Zion Williamson apparently didn't know about it.

ESPN cameras found Los Angeles Lakers teammates LeBron James and Rajon Rondo sitting along the baseline:

When James was mentioned during his postgame media session, the freshman star said he was unaware of the four-time NBA MVP's presence.

"LeBron was out there?" Williamson said after he dropped 18 points in an 81-71 victory, according to ESPN's Myron Medcalf. "I didn't see LeBron."

It's possible Williamson didn't see James, but it's also possible he was doing his best to not give the media anything to feed on. Unfortunately for the freshman star, one of his teammates suggested the Blue Devils were indeed aware James was in the building.

"I mean, we noticed, but you definitely still got a game to win, so we're focused," Duke forward RJ Barrett said, per Medcalf.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski revealed that James gave him a heads-up that he might make his way to the game. Coach K noted that it was a "cool" move by the NBA star.

The Blue Devils did an outstanding job of maintaining their focus despite the buzz surrounding both the contest and the celebrity appearance. Barrett (contest-high 26 points) and fellow freshman Cam Reddish (17) were on top of their games, as they combined for 11 triples.

Duke shot an impressive 57.8 percent (26-of-45) from the field and 61.9 percent (13-of-21) from three-point range against a Cavaliers program known for its defense.

Most notably, the freshman quartet of Williamson, Barrett, Reddish and Tre Jones were not intimidated by the spotlight. They combined for all but seven of the Blue Devils' 81 points.

It was just Virginia's second loss of the season, and both have come against Krzyzewski's team.

While James wanted to get a firsthand look at Duke, it may not be long before he is sharing a court with the Blue Devils stars. According to Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman, Williamson (No. 1), Barrett (No. 2), Reddish (No. 4) and Jones (No. 17) are among the top prospects for the 2019 NBA draft.