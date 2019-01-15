2019 NBA Draft Big Board: RJ Barrett Is Still Zion Williamson's Biggest Threat

2 of 14

41. Eric Paschall (Villanova, SF/PF, Senior)

Averaging 20.8 points over Villanova's last five games, Paschall could be turning a corner. He's intriguing for his strength and explosion, improved shooting range (33-of-85 3PT) and potential defensive versatility. But he's also 22 years old without a true speciality skill to bank on as an NBA role player.

40. Isaiah Roby (Nebraska, PF/C, Junior)

Playing the energizer role at Nebraska, Roby has made a name for himself with his athleticism around the basket, motor and flashes of shooting. He's hit a three-pointer in four consecutive games, though Roby is just 8-of-26 on the season, and he's not difficult to move physically in the low post or under the boards.

39. Jalen McDaniels (San Diego State, PF, Sophomore)

McDaniels is still relevant for his frontcourt athleticism and defensive versatility, but his stock has trended downward since December. He has first-round potential if he can develop into a more threatening shooter (10-of-35 3PT).

38. Admiral Schofield (Tennessee, SG/SF, Junior)

Schofield has moved into the top 50, mostly by making 2.3 threes per game at a 44.6 percent clip. He's turned into a consistent shot-maker off spot-ups and movement, which is an intriguing development for a 6'6", 241-pounder.

37. Charles Matthews (Michigan, SG/SF, Senior)

Teams could see second-round value in Matthews for his defensive pressure/playmaking. The question is whether he offers enough offensively. He's excels as a slasher, capable of rising into jumpers around the key. But he's still a limited creator and shooter from distance (17-of-52 3PT).

36. Naz Reid (LSU, PF/C, Freshman)

Teams could have a tough time assessing the tradeoff between Reid's scoring potential and his weaknesses, which include questionable defense, motor and decision-making. He just scored 27 points in an overtime win against Arkansas, making all four of his threes. On the season, however, he ranks in the 23rd percentile out of post-ups with an uninspiring 17.9 turnover percentage, 14.4 rebound percentage, 4.6 block percentage.

35. PJ Washington (Kentucky, PF/C, Sophomore)

Games like Washington's against Vanderbilt (three points in 32 minutes) will keep him from rising on draft boards. He still has a place on them for his 228-pound size, length, mobility, skill level around the basket and flashes of shooting. But it's becoming tougher to guarantee that Washington will have a first-round grade from many teams by draft night.

34. Bruno Fernando (Maryland, C, Sophomore)

Coming off a 25-point (11-of-12) effort against Indiana, Fernando continues to trend upward. He's looked better defensively this season, particularly with his reads in pick-and-roll coverage. We've been slow to move Fernando up due to his lack of scoring range and 2.6 turnovers per game. But his potential to be an interior enforcer, switch defender and high-percentage finisher (76.9 percent at basket) has started to appear more realistic.

33. Luguentz Dort (Arizona State, SG, Freshman)

At 6'4", 215 pounds, Dort's physicality, scoring mentality (17.1 points) and shot-making (1.6 3PTM) have earned him a spot in the first-round discussion. His 38.9 percent finishing mark around the basket, 65.1 free-throw percentage and 47 turnovers to 38 assists say to hold off before declaring him anywhere close to NBA-ready.

32. Killian Tillie (Gonzaga, PF, Junior)

Gonzaga is easing Tillie back into the rotation after he missed the first 15 games with an ankle injury. There should be enough time for him to regain his spot on draft boards, assuming his three-point shooting returns and he flashes defensive switchability.

31. Jalen Smith (Maryland, PF/C, Freshman)

Smith has looked like a veteran and a freshman at different points throughout the season. He recently carried Maryland to a win at Minnesota before finishing 0-of-9 on Friday against Indiana. Smith comes off as more of a two-and-done prospect, but his 6'10" size, motor around the basket and inside-out skill package still hint at a future NBA big.

30. Talen Horton-Tucker (Iowa State, SG, Freshman)

It's been a tough stretch for the slumping Horton-Tucker, who's finished under 10 points in five consecutive games. He'd likely become the youngest NCAA player in the draft (turns 19 in November) if he chose to declare, though. And through the inefficiency, he's still turned heads at Iowa State with his ball-handling, shot-making (1.4 3PTM) and active defense (1.4 steals).

29. Shamorie Ponds (St. John's, PG, Junior)

Ponds has answered the call from scouts by improving his three-point shooting (40.0 percent) and floor game (6.0 assists to 2.1 turnovers). He's still a scorer first, and at 6'1", 175 pounds, it's worth questioning his fit and upside. But Ponds returned to St. John's as a more complete, efficient guard. And it's now easier to buy into his chances of carving out a spark role off an NBA bench.

28. Ty Jerome (Virginia, SG, Senior)

Jerome's shooting (39.7 percent 3PT), passing (66 assists, 24 turnovers) and defense (1.8 steals) could be enough if he's given the right role. His draft range is likely to be wide, given his glaring lack of upside, plus the strong likelihood that he could succeed for a veteran team just by making open shots, moving the ball and defending.

27. Goga Bitadze (Georgia, C, 1999)

A breakout 19-year-old old overseas, Bitadze has emerged as the Adriatic League's second-leading scorer and top rebounder and shot-blocker. He stands out for his massive frame and mobility, which he mostly uses around the basket. But this season, he's extended his shooting (14 of 30 3PT), a key development and reason to buy into his NBA chances.

26. Deividas Sirvydis (Lithuania, SG/SF, 2000)

Sirvydis is creating buzz overseas, primarily with his shooting (41.2 percent 3PT) and passing for a 6'7", 18-year-old wing. He's only playing 16.8 minutes per game, but his positional size, three-ball and efficiency have become worth monitoring for the 2019 first round, if he chooses to enter.

25. Coby White (North Carolina, PG, Freshman)

White had been hot before running into a wall against Louisville, when he missed all four his field-goal attempts. His lack of explosion around the basket is concerning and adds more pressure to his jumper and playmaking. But for a 6'5" ball-handler, White remains attractive for his ability to shoot off the dribble and pass.

24. Jordan Poole (Michigan, SG, Sophomore)

Poole may need one more year at Michigan to maximize his draft stock, but his long-term potential has becoming more convincing over the past month. He's sporting a 65.5 true shooting percentage, looking improved as a shot-creator and shot-maker. Teams could see Poole developing into an option for instant offense.

23. Ignas Brazdeikis (Michigan, SF, Freshman)

Brazdeikis has drawn attention with scoring versatility and competitiveness. At 6'7", 215 pounds, he's earned the freedom to handle the ball on the break and put it on the floor from the wing, and he's hit 20-of-52 three-pointers. Brazdeikis just offers minimal playmaking at either end of the floor (1.1 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.5 blocks), and he checks in as a below-average athlete for a perimeter-oriented forward.