Lakers News: Avery Bradley's X-Rays on Leg Injury vs. Spurs Come Back Negative

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley suffered a lower right leg injury during Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported the news, adding x-rays came back negative and is status is considered day to day. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Bradley was kicked in his knee but will be "fine."

Bradley has posted 9.6 points on 46.5 percent shooting, 0.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per game for the 4-1 Lakers this season. He has also knocked down 31.3 percent of his three-pointers.

Drafted 19th overall in 2010 by the Boston Celtics, the former Texas Longhorn had his best season in 2016-17 with a career-high 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. The shooting guard also made 46.3 percent of his field goals and 39.0 percent of his three-pointers.

But Bradley went through a funk after the C's traded him to the Detroit Pistons during the 2017 offseason. He made just 41.4 percent of his shots in 2017-18 during a season in which Detroit sent him to the Los Angeles Clippers. His shooting dipped to 38.3 percent during 49 games with L.A. in 2018-19.

The Clips then dealt Bradley to the Memphis Grizzlies at the 2019 trade deadline, and that move rejuvenated his career.

The guard found consistent playing time on the rebuilding Grizzlies and averaged 16.1 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

However, injuries unfortunately took a toll. A right shin contusion forced him out of action for the rest of the season after a March 16 game against the Washington Wizards.

The 28-year-old has previously missed extended periods of time with injuries suffered to his adductor and rectus abdominis muscles, right Achilles and right ankle.

Without Bradley in the rotation, the Lakers can turn to numerous guards who can fill time at the 2, including Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Quinn Cook and Troy Daniels.