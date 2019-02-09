Michael Beasley Waived by Clippers After Trade from Lakers

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Michael Beasley's brief stint with the Los Angeles Clippers came to an end two days after being acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, the Clippers announced Saturday that Beasley has been waived.

Beasley and Ivica Zubac were dealt to the Clippers for Mike Muscala on Thursday.

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Clippers' plan after the trade was to waive Beasley, affording him the opportunity to become a free agent and potentially sign with a playoff contender.

After signing with the Lakers in July, Beasley only appeared in 10 of their first 38 games while taking care of his mother, who was suffering from cancer. She died in December.

Beasley averaged 8.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16 games after returning to the Lakers on Jan. 4. The 30-year-old is averaging a career-low 10.7 minutes per game this season, though he's shooting a solid 49.0 percent from the field.