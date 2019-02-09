Michael Beasley Waived by Clippers After Trade from Lakers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 5: Michael Beasley #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before the game against the Indiana Pacers on February 5, 2019 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Michael Beasley's brief stint with the Los Angeles Clippers came to an end two days after being acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers

Per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, the Clippers announced Saturday that Beasley has been waived. 

Beasley and Ivica Zubac were dealt to the Clippers for Mike Muscala on Thursday. 

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Clippers' plan after the trade was to waive Beasley, affording him the opportunity to become a free agent and potentially sign with a playoff contender. 

After signing with the Lakers in July, Beasley only appeared in 10 of their first 38 games while taking care of his mother, who was suffering from cancer. She died in December.

Beasley averaged 8.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16 games after returning to the Lakers on Jan. 4. The 30-year-old is averaging a career-low 10.7 minutes per game this season, though he's shooting a solid 49.0 percent from the field. 

Related

    Teams Mocked AD, Rich Paul for Trade Fail 😳

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams Mocked AD, Rich Paul for Trade Fail 😳

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Top Buyout Candidates

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    NBA's Top Buyout Candidates

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Deadline Deals That Should've Happened ⏪

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Deadline Deals That Should've Happened ⏪

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Didn't Play 4th Qtr vs. T-Wolves Due to Minutes Restriction

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Didn't Play 4th Qtr vs. T-Wolves Due to Minutes Restriction

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report