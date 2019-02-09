Kevin Durant on Being LeBron's 1st All-Star Pick: 'What Else He Supposed to Do?'

Adam Wells
February 9, 2019

After lashing out at the media earlier this week, Kevin Durant was happy to talk about being part of Team LeBron for this year's All-Star Game. 

Durant left no doubt about how confident he is in his abilities with his response when asked what he thought of LeBron James taking him with the No. 1 overall pick in the All-Star draft for the second straight year. 

"What else he supposed to do," the two-time NBA Finals MVP said. 

It's a fair question to ask. Durant is arguably the greatest scorer in NBA history because of his long limbs and pinpoint accuracy. The Golden State Warriors star is shooting over 50 percent for the seventh straight season. 

Considering James' ability as a passer and knack for getting his teammates involved, partnering up with Durant makes the most sense. 

The No. 1 pick in the All-Star draft was probably the easiest decision James has ever had to make in his NBA career. 

