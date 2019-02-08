Ronda Rousey vs. Ruby Riott Women's Title Match Set for Elimination Chamber

Credit: WWE.com

Ronda Rousey will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Ruby Riott at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, WWE announced Friday.

The match was made after Rousey dispatched of two-thirds of the Riott Squad on Raw. She defeated Liv Morgan in a scheduled singles bout before submitting Sarah Logan in an impromptu challenge.

WWE is merely looking to occupy Rousey's time before WrestleMania 35, when she's set to face off with Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch.

Riott has little momentum to speak of, so losing to Rousey—even in quick fashion—won't really hurt her all that much in the buildup to WrestleMania.

Because nobody expects her to actually win, Riott could be in a good spot at Elimination Chamber. The bar is so low that fans will be happy to see her merely hold her own against the champion.

Sasha Banks was in a similar position at the Royal Rumble. Rousey was widely expected to retain the title, but that didn't stop her and Banks from putting on an entertaining match, one that helped Banks more than it hurt her.

Riott could potentially call upon the help of Morgan and Logan at Elimination Chamber, but if this past Monday is any evidence, they'll be of little use against Rousey.