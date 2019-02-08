Tobias Harris on Joining 76ers: 'I'm Hopeful It Can Be a Long-Term Partnership'

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Tobias Harris hopes his stay with the Philadelphia 76ers will extend beyond the final two months of the 2018-19 regular season.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Harris addressed his impending free agency this summer.

"The top of the list for me is winning culture and No. 2 is loyalty," Harris said. "Just finding the right situation for team basketball, a winning culture and loyalty from both sides. This team has made a big trade, and I'm hopeful it can be a long-term partnership."

The good news for Harris is Philadelphia's mindset seems to be in line with his.

General manager Elton Brand told reporters the Sixers intend to re-sign both Harris and Jimmy Butler this offseason.

"Absolutely," Brand said. "I've gotten all assurances from the managing partners that we can bring them back and sign them for what we need to sign them for."

Harris is set to hit the market at an opportune time. He will be able to showcase his skills for one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference after being acquired Wednesday in a six-player blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 26-year-old forward is averaging a career-high 20.9 points and is shooting 43.4 percent from three-point range.