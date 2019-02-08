Mets vs. Nationals, Cubs vs. Cardinals Being Considered for London 2020 Game

Matt Marton/Associated Press

Major League Baseball is considering two of its biggest rivalries for the 2020 series in London.

Per Ronald Blum of the Associated Press, a series between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals or Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are being considered.

MLB announced a two-year commitment to play one series of regular-season games at London Stadium in 2019 and 2020.

This year's series will feature the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees playing two games on June 29 and 30.

"We've been looking for the right opportunity to come to Europe," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said during last year's announcement. "We think that London is the perfect place, and we're excited about bringing over one of the great rivalries in the Red Sox and Yankees."

The Cubs-Cardinals rivalry is one of the oldest in MLB history. Chicago leads the all-time series 1,230-1,171-19.

The Mets and Nationals don't have a rivalry as intense or storied as the Cubs and Cardinals, but both teams feature a wealth of talent to showcase. Washington's Max Scherzer and New York's Jacob deGrom have combined to win the last three NL Cy Young Awards.

An official announcement from MLB regarding the 2020 London Series is expected to come after Opening Day on March 28.