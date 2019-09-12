Shohei Ohtani to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury; 8-12 Week Recovery Timeline

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani's season has come to an early end due to a knee injury.

The team announced Ohtani will undergo surgery Friday for a bipartite patella in his left knee. The general timetable for full recovery is eight to 12 weeks.

Ohtani won the 2018 American League Rookie of the Year with a .285/.361/.564 slash line along with 22 home runs and 61 RBI. He also posted a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts, but he's been used exclusively as a position player in 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery last October.

In 106 games this season, Ohtani has been solid with a .286/.343/.505 slash line and 18 homers. Only Mike Trout's .645 slugging percentage is higher than the Japanese star among Angels players.

The Angels' decision to have Ohtani undergo surgery now comes two days after they were officially eliminated from playoff contention. Trout missed their three-game series this week against the Cleveland Indians after having a procedure to address a nerve issue in his foot.

If Ohtani's recovery follows the expected timetable, he would be back to 100 percent no later than mid-December. That will put him on track to be ready for spring training next February.