Ohio State AD Gene Smith Steps Down from CFP Selection Committee

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith is stepping down from his position on the College Football Playoff committee, with Iowa athletic director Gary Barta filling his Big Ten colleague's spot.

"Serving on this committee has been an honor," Smith said in a statement on Friday. "Contributing to this great sport is always a privilege, and I will miss the time with my colleagues. It is imperative for me to have 100% focus in helping our new coach with his transition at The Ohio State University this fall."

Smith was a member of the committee for two years.

